104th Louisiana Derby hosts Hat Contest

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Saturday marks the 104th running of the Louisiana Derby at the Fairgrounds Race Course.

One of the top horses in the country is here in New Orleans and will be running for the $1 million purse - and points that go toward qualifying for the Kentucky Derby.

One of the big editions to the Louisiana Derby is the hat Contest. Over 40 women showed up this year to see if they had the best looking hats. Officials over the contest said that ladies with the biggest and most vibrant hats have a better chance at winning.