Top Taco Announces Winners

Kenner’s Taqueria Chilangos has walked away with the title of Top Taco this year. They earned the title of top traditional taco from both the judges and the people’s votes. Judges and the public voted for their favorites from more than 40 restaurants competing in categories including top creative taco, top traditional margarita and top creative tequila cocktail.
The festival at Spanish Plaza was modeled on a similar event in Colorado. It sold out and raised more than $20,000 for One Heart NOLA, which helps raise awareness and funds for foster children.
The complete results are as follows:
JUDGES CHOICE
TRADITIONAL TACO
1st Place – Taqueria Chilangos
2nd Place – Canal Street Bistro
3rd Place – Felipe’s Taqueria
CREATIVE TACO
1st Place – Blue Oak BBQ
2nd Place – Kingfish
3rd Place – La Casita
PEOPLE’S CHOICE
TRADITIONAL TACO
1st Place – Taqueria Chilangos
2nd Place – Tequila House
3rd Place – Felipe’s Taqueria
CREATIVE TACO
1st Place – Johnny Sanchez
2nd Place – The Rum House
3rd Place – Velvet Cactus
TRADITIONAL MARGARITA
1st Place – Mizado
2nd Place – Johnny Sanchez
3rd Place – Carreta’s
CREATIVE TEQUILA COCKTAIL
1st Place – Mizado
2nd Place – Del Fuego
3rd Place – Butcher
TRADITIONAL MARGARITA
1st Place – Johnny Sanchez
2nd Place – Mizado
3rd Place – Nacho Mama’s
CREATIVE TEQUILA COCKTAIL
1st Place – Tequila House
2nd Place – Masquerade
3rd Place – Barcadia