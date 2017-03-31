× Top Taco Announces Winners

Kenner’s Taqueria Chilangos has walked away with the title of Top Taco this year. They earned the title of top traditional taco from both the judges and the people’s votes. Judges and the public voted for their favorites from more than 40 restaurants competing in categories including top creative taco, top traditional margarita and top creative tequila cocktail.

The festival at Spanish Plaza was modeled on a similar event in Colorado. It sold out and raised more than $20,000 for One Heart NOLA, which helps raise awareness and funds for foster children.

The complete results are as follows:

JUDGES CHOICE

TRADITIONAL TACO

1st Place – Taqueria Chilangos

Advertisement

2nd Place – Canal Street Bistro

3rd Place – Felipe’s Taqueria

Advertisement

CREATIVE TACO

1st Place – Blue Oak BBQ

2nd Place – Kingfish

3rd Place – La Casita

Advertisement

PEOPLE’S CHOICE

TRADITIONAL TACO

1st Place – Taqueria Chilangos

Advertisement

2nd Place – Tequila House

3rd Place – Felipe’s Taqueria

CREATIVE TACO

Advertisement

1st Place – Johnny Sanchez

2nd Place – The Rum House

3rd Place – Velvet Cactus

TRADITIONAL MARGARITA

1st Place – Mizado

2nd Place – Johnny Sanchez

3rd Place – Carreta’s

CREATIVE TEQUILA COCKTAIL

1st Place – Mizado

2nd Place – Del Fuego

3rd Place – Butcher

TRADITIONAL MARGARITA

1st Place – Johnny Sanchez

2nd Place – Mizado

3rd Place – Nacho Mama’s

CREATIVE TEQUILA COCKTAIL

1st Place – Tequila House

2nd Place – Masquerade

3rd Place – Barcadia