The Fortifiers perform ‘My Babe’ on the Twist Stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Fortifers play Chicago blues with New Orleans funk mixed in.

They are performing tomorrow (4/1) at the Freret Fest at 11:40 a.m. on the Napoleon Stage.

Wednesdays in April, you can catch them at "The Den" at the Howlin' Wolf at 8 p.m.

And they have two performances Saturday, April 8th. For French Quarter Fest, they play the House of Blues Voodoo Garden Stage at 2:15 p.m. Then, they perform at the Allways Lounge at 10 p.m. with Jamaican Me Breakfast Club.

For more info on the band, find the Fortifiers on Facebook.