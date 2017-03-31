Pelicans say they will launch NBA developmental team on gulf coast

The Pelicans are getting into the developmental basketball business.
The club announced Friday that the franchise is sending request for proposals to 11 cities or communities, including 7 in Louisiana. The franchise will be part of the NBA Gatorade League, or NBA G League, in the 2018-2019 season.
The team says the new club will have a direct, one to one affiliation with the Pelicans.
“Our goal is to establish a Developmental League team in nearby proximity to our home base of New Orleans,” said Tom Benson.
“It is a wise and necessary investment into the future of the Pelicans.”
The NBA D-League currently has 22 teams with direct affiliations to NBA teams.
The D-League plays 50 regular season games, and a post season.