Pelicans say they will launch NBA developmental team on gulf coast

March 31, 2017 | Updated: 5:38 p.m., March 31, 2017

(Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Pelicans are getting into the developmental basketball business.

The club announced Friday that the franchise is sending request for proposals to 11 cities or communities, including 7 in Louisiana. The franchise will be part of the NBA Gatorade League, or NBA G League, in the 2018-2019 season.

The team says the new club will have a direct, one to one affiliation with the Pelicans.

“Our goal is to establish a Developmental League team in nearby proximity to our home base of New Orleans,” said Tom Benson.

“It is a wise and necessary investment into the future of the Pelicans.”

The NBA D-League currently has 22 teams with direct affiliations to NBA teams.

The D-League plays 50 regular season games, and a post season.

 