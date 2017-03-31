New Orleans jazz legend! Pete Fountain: A Life Half-Fast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Pete Fountain is a New Orleans music legend. When he died last August, an era ended.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says Pete and his clarinet are getting the kind of tribute they both deserve.

It's an exhibit that celebrates his life. It's called "Pete Fountain: A Life Half-Fast".

For the next year, you can see it, free, at the Louisiana State Museum's New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint. The exhibit celebrates the life of the young clarinetist who got to the top.

He was a fountain of fame. But everybody who knew Pete Fountain always said he was beloved and down-to-earth.