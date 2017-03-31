× New Orleans area Easter egg hunts 2017

NEW ORLEANS – Easter is right around the corner, and the metro area has no shortage of Easter egg hunts and events for families and children.

Here’s a list of area Easter egg hunts. Do you have one to add? Send an email to twist@wgno.com.

Saturday, April 1

Sheriff Marlin Gusman’s 12th Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Sheriff Marlin N. Gusman is inviting the public to his 12th Annual Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at Audubon Riverview, also known as “The Fly” area behind Audubon Zoo.

The Easter Egg Hunt, which is free and open to the public, features games, music, and food starting at 10 a.m., with the actual Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 11 a.m. Participants can turn in the eggs they find in exchange for a candy gift bag.

Children and their parents are encouraged to arrive early and register to receive same-day free admission to the Audubon Zoo.

NOMA Egg Hunt and Family Festival 2017

Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. NOMA Egg Hunt & Family Festival in the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden. Bring your family for a fun-filled day featuring egg hunts, a petting zoo, spacewalks, face painting, crafts activities and more!

Saturday, April 8

Councilman Mark D. Spears Jr.’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Come out for fun activities, food and much more at this year’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt. The festivities will begin on Saturday, April 8, 2017, between the hours of 12:00pm and 3:00pm at Woodmere Playground, 4100 Glenmere Drive in Harvey.

Each year Councilman Mark D. Spears, Jr., Council District III sponsors this hunt for all children between the ages of 2 years old and 10 years old free of charge. A parent or guardian MUST accompany all children.

St. Charles Parks and Recreation Annual Easter Egg Hunt

The Department of Parks and Recreation will be hosting the annual Easter Egg Hunt April 8 at the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center, 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway, in Luling. $2 donations will be accepted and all proceeds will benefit the Special Olympics.

Here’s the schedule:

9:00 a.m. – Registration will begin in the main lobby

10 a.m. – Hat Contest

Egg Hunt Division Times:

10:30 a.m. – (1-2yrs age) Field 1

10:45 a.m. – (5-7yrs age) Field 2

11 a.m. – (3-4yrs age) Field 1

11:15 a.m. -(8-10yrs age) Field 2

City Church New Orleans 5th Annual Egg Drop

On Saturday, April 8, 2017, at 12:00 pm, City Church New Orleans will host its 5th annual Egg Drop, featuring 50,000 candy-filled eggs. The festivities will include face painting, live entertainment, field games, concessions and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Children from throughout the New Orleans metropolitan area aged 0-18 can participate in this modern twist to the traditional Easter Egg Hunt. Admission and participation in the Egg Drop are free.

City Park Egg Scramble

April 8 – 9 a.m. – New Orleans City Park hides more than 30,000 candy-filled Easter eggs around the Amusement Park, including 100 golden eggs with special prizes hidden inside such as City Park attraction tickets for Carousel Gardens or City Putt. From 9 am till 10 am ticket holders will enjoy face painting, balloon artists, music from a DJ, and other entertainment. Parents can bring their personal camera to take photos with the Easter bunny.

The event is recommended for children 8 years old and younger. There will be a ‘little kid’ area just for toddlers in Storyland. There is no need to bring a personal basket or bag, children will place their collected eggs into a provided egg bucket.

Tickets are available ahead of time leaving very few, if any, available at the gate. Patrons encouraged purchase tickets on NewOrleansCityPark.com, print their tickets, and bring them to the event. Call 504-843-9402 with questions.

Sunday, April 9

St. Bernard First Lady Easter Egg Hunt

The First Lady Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. in Sidney Torres Park. First Lady Laurie and Parish President Guy McInnis would like families and friends to pack a picnic lunch, bring your children and the neighbor’s children to the park.

Children from newborn to age 12 will enjoy a Good Ole Fashion Easter Egg Hunt that will include the Easter Bunny for you to take pictures, yard games and of course the Easter Egg Hunt. The Easter Egg hunt will be divided among age and sections. The Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 11:30 a.m.

St. Tammany 5th Annual Rubber Duck Regatta and EGGStravaganza

The fifth annual Rubber Duck Regatta and EGGStravaganza, takes place this year from noon until 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, 2017. Admission to the event is just one dollar per person. Join us at Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Mandeville on the green, for an event filled with fun for the entire family.

The day is filled with family-friendly festivities, which include an Easter Egg hunt with 15,000 eggs for three separate age groups: ages nine-12, ages four and under, and then ages five to eight; live entertainment; arts and crafts from Nonna Randazzo’s Bakery as well as the Children’s Museum of St. Tammany, and the famous Quack-Off beauty contest, all for a nominal fee of $1 per person. Of course there will be a guest appearance by the Easter Bunny. Walgreens will even be on hand taking photos with the Easter Bunny at a cost of $3.

The day culminates with the Rubber Duck Regatta when one lucky duck will win $500 if he crosses the finish line first. Adopt-a-duck tickets can be purchased at the Kids Konnection playground on Koop Drive, at Lakeview Regional Medical Center’s Volunteer Auxiliary Gift Shop, The Duck’s Nest, or at www.kidstownsttammany.org. For more information on this event call 985-867-9490.

All proceeds from this event go to the construction of Kids Town, a western-style railroad town designed for interactive play. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Please call 985-867-9490 if you would like to sponsor this event.

Tuesday, April 11

Café Reconcile – Easter Egg-stravaganza at “Pay What You Can Day”

The Easter Bunny will be paying a visit to Reconcile on Tuesday, April 11th from 11am to 2:30pm. For this “Pay What You Can Day,” Reconcile will have an Easter Egg Hunt set up in our courtyard for guests.