NEW ORLEANS – The hit New Orleans-shot NCIS: New Orleans will return for a fourth season.

Joe Zolfo, one of the show’s producers, tells WGNO-News with a Twist that the fourth season has been confirmed.

The NCIS spinoff, starring Lucas Black and Scott Bakula, has been a hit for the past three seasons.

It’s about the New Orleans NCIS field office, which investigates crimes committed by military personnel.