× I-10 East blocked at LaPlace after charter bus crash

LAPLACE, La. –¬†All lanes are blocked on I-10 East at the U.S. 51 exit near LaPlace due to an accident. WBRZ reports that two large charter buses crashed on the interstate.

According to WBRZ, several ambulances and three helicopters are at the scene.

We have a crew en route. Check back for updates with this developing story.

Traffic is backed up for miles. DOTD suggests motorists find an alternate route.