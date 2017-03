× Harvey Tunnel to close this weekend

HARVEY, La. – The Harvey Tunnel will be closed all weekend long for maintenance work.

According to the state Department of Transportation, the closure starts at 7 p.m. Friday and lasts until 8 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes include elevated Westbank Expressway, Lapalco Boulevard or Fourth Street.

DOTD reminds drivers to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for crews and their equipment.