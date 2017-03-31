Dust off your hats: 104th Louisiana Derby set for Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Saturday marks the 104th running of the Louisiana Derby at the Fairgrounds Race Course.

One of the top horses in the country is here in New Orleans and will be running for the $1 million purse - and points that go toward qualifying for the Kentucky Derby.

Girvin is taking the racing world by storm!

“Completely been a boy turned into a man," says former jockey Rosie Napravnik. "He’s really a classy horse and walks around like he knows he is a big deal.. It’s fun to be around him."

Napravnik knows horses. She was once the top jockey at the Fairgrounds for four years running.

Girvin has surprised many, winning two and finishing second in his first three races.

Owner Brad Grady is known for buying and selling horses, but Girvin caught his eye.

“We knew he was pretty nice," Grady says. "We didn’t have any idea how nice he was. We didn’t think he’d win his maiden race first time out going through the quarters. We didn’t think he was that kind of horse."

Trainer Joe Sharp has taken Girvin from obscurity to one of the top 3-year-olds in the country.

So, what can fans expect tomorrow?

"Us, in the winner's circle," Sharp says.

Post time for the Louisiana Derby is Saturday at 5:21 p.m., but there are events at the track all afternoon, including the popular hat contest.

The first 50 ladies to line up at 1:30 p.m. at the Apron Tent will strut their stuff for the judges at 2 p.m. Judges will look for personality, hat design and overall appearance.