× Delgado adviser accused of groping, sexually assaulting student

NEW ORLEANS – A Delgado admissions counselor was arrested Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a student.

According to NOPD, Rashad Harold, 36, was booked on one count of sexual battery.

He’s accused of trying to grope a student after offering to lower her tuition.

NOPD said the incident was reported to Delgado Police March 7. The case was turned over to the NOPD Sex Crimes Unit March 17.

Delgado officials have not returned emails from WGNO asking for comment on the investigation or the Harold’s employment status.