Cookin’ with Nino: 15-Minute Gourmet Shrimp Tomato Sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

15-Minute Gourmet Shrimp Tomato Sauce



Ingredients:

1lb. Rouses Wild Caught Shrimp

2 teaspoons or more to taste of Chef Paul Prudhomme's Seafood Magic Seasoning

2 teaspoons Garlic, finely chopped

2 teaspoons First Cold Pressed Olive Oil

4 cans Mutti Tomatoes

3 Basil Leaves

Kosher or sea salt to taste

1lb. Garofalo Pasta cooked according to instructions on bag

1 cup Parmiggiano Reggiano Cheese

Instructions:

Cook shrimp with 1 tablespoon olive oil, garlic, and Seafood Magic Seasoning for 5 minutes until shrimp are cooked. Add tomatoes and cook for 10 minutes or until most of the water has evaporated. Turn off heat! Add basil and salt. Serve over pasta topped with Parmiggiano Reggiano cheese.