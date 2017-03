Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Arsene Delay and the Bayou Saints are performing at a Tribute for Lillian Boutte tonight (Mar. 31) at Buffa's Backroom from 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

They are playing a night show at Bar 30/90 Friday, April 7, at 8 p.m. They also play every Tuesday at Bar 30/90 from 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

