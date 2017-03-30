× Shrine on Airline will host 7 prep football games, maybe more

Baby Cakes general manager Cookie Rojas said the Shrine on Airline, formerly Zephyr Field, is back in the high school football business for the second consecutive season.

“We are looking at having 7 regular season games, and adding an 8th,” said Rojas.

Most if not, all of the games, will involve Catholic League teams.

Curtis head coach JT Curtis said the Patriots will play Rummel, St Aug, and Jesuit at the Shrine on Airline.

Two schools, St Aug and Shaw, will not play any homes games at the stadium, but could be visitors there.

Archbishop Shaw director of athletics Tom Alef said the Zephyrs and Baby Cakes staff was top notch. “It was a special treat for our kids to play there,” said Alef.

“We prefer to cater to our west bank community,” said Alef.

Shaw will continue to play its home games at Hoss Memtsas Stadium. St Aug will continue to play its home games at Tad Gormley Stadium.

The largest crowd at the Shrine for prep football was for the first game at the facility September 23rd. Brother Martin vs John Curtis was attended by 10,033 fans.

The Baby Cakes said that 9,421 were on hand for the regular season finale November 4th, when Brother Martin played Jesuit.

In 2016, the stadium hosted eight regular season games and an additional three playoff games.