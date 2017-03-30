Poets? You know it! And they’re still students at St. Augustine High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - At St. Augustine High School, they are juniors and seniors.

They are all students.

And now, for quite a few of them, they are poets.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says the students wrote enough poems to fill a book.

More than 50 of them are poets.

The kids say what they write comes from their lives and from their hearts and they put it on paper.

They became published authors.

So what do they write now?

They're practicing their names. Their autographs. They're ready to sign the book they've written. That's the book they've all lived.