METAIRIE, La. - Now that Jefferson Parish has a first-class performance theater, it can attract big names like pianist Jim Brickman.

Brickman has written and performed solo piano hits like "Angel Eyes" and "Rocket to the Moon."

He has also collaborated with Martina McBride and Lady Antebellum.

You can see him perform Thursday at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center, 6400 Airline Drive, Metairie, at 7:30 p.m.

See his performance on the News with a Twist stage above.