NEW ORLEANS – Isidore Newman School is closed today after a threat of violence on social media.

A school spokesperson said parents were notified of the closure via email.

Officials would not disclose the nature of the threat or say what kind of violence was in the social media post. They said the school is cooperating with police.

The Uptown private school is closed tomorrow for parent-teacher conferences.