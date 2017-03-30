Hogs, crabs and more: Your weekend events for March 31-April 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Spring is swinging into high gear and here's the lowdown on the fairs, festivals and events to check out around town this weekend.

HOGS FOR THE CAUSE

The 9th annual Hogs for the Cause is happening in a new location this year - the east campus of the University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena Grounds, but the purpose is always the same: to provide aid and relief to families of those is being treated for pediatric brain cancer. You have three stages to choose from for live music and there will be 90 teams of BBQ competitors including some of the region's top chefs, professional BBQ teams and backyard cooking fanatics. Tickets are available online at the Hogs for the Cause website or in person at the event gate.

JAZZ IN THE PARK

Jazz in the park will kick off its 2017 spring concert series with a four-day Treme Crab Festival! This first annual event is everything you'd expect at Jazz in the Park with some of New Orleans' best restaurants crabmeat dishes ranging from mac & cheese to soft shelled and boiled crabs.

In addition to amazing food, the fest will feature the music of Crawford & Spoadie and the Big Shots on Thursday and Michael Franks and Roy Ayers on Friday. Music on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday is free while tickets for Michael Franks and Roy Ayers on Friday start at $25.

MADE IN LOUISIANA FESTIVAL

Saturday, April 1 is time for the 'Made in Louisiana' festival at the Southern Food & Beverage Museum and it's full of food, beverages & culinary products made right here in Louisiana. Over 40 vendors will be serving up everything from andouille to absinthe and jelly donuts to wild boar sausage. Tickets to the even are $15 in advance, $20 at the door or $12 for SoFAB members.

That's it for your weekend wrap now get outside and have some fun!