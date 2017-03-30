Graffiti vandals target NOPD van

NEW ORLEANS, LA — New Orleans police released photos of two people who they say vandalized one of the department’s vans.

Police say it happened on Thursday, March 23, at about 3:15 in the morning.

The graffiti follows a previous case on the other side of the French Quarter on March 7 when vandals targeted a garage door on a building in the 300 block of South Rampart. In that case, the suspects are also accused of jumping a fence and stealing two rain jackets used by the Downtown Development District’s Clean Team. Police also released a photo of a car that they say the vandals used in that first case.

In both cases, the suspects’ have similar physical descriptions. Click on the photo gallery below to compare the surveillance footage. All of the photos were provided by the New Orleans Police Department.

If you can help catch the suspects in either case, call the NOPD’s Eighth District station at 504-658-6080. Or you can call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could earn you a cash reward.