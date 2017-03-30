Global Wildlife Center welcomes baby Giraffe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM, LA (WGNO) - You don't have to go a major zoo in a big city to find a baby Giraffe. One was born March 26th at the Global Wildlife Center in Folsom, LA. Sarah was born around 150 lbs and was 6 feet tall.

Though her mom needs her well deserved rest after being pregnant while Sarah for 15 months, she's doing what all mothers do to their newborn child. Stay on guard and watch her baby.

It won't take long for Sarah to grow up. In just a couple of weeks, she'll be a foot taller. Female Giraffes can grow up to be 15 feet tall and their legs can be as tall as a human at 6 feet tall.

Global Wildlife Center has over 4,000 animals with 25 to 30 different species depending on which one flies in for the day.