Fried Chicken Fest moves to Woldenberg Park, adds a second day

NEW ORLEANS – The Fried Chicken Festival is back for a second year, and this time the festivities will take place on the riverfront over two days instead of one day at Lafayette Square.

The festival is Saturday, September 23 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, September 24, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., at Woldenberg Park.

The new location gives the festival more than 520,000 square feet of space, which is five times larger than Lafayette Square, festival organizers said.

The free outdoor festival brought nearly 40,000 chicken lovers out to Lafayette Square in 2016, and organizers are planning for more than 100,000 festival goers over the two-day fall weekend this year.

The 2017 festival will feature 35 vendors from across the U.S., three stages (two music stages and cooking demo stage), live entertainment, celebrity chefs, The Louisiana Federation for Children Kid’s Pavilion and the return of the Moet Chicken and Champagne VIP Lounge.

Raising Cane’s is the presenting sponsor for the event.

The cooking demo stage will be anchored by Chef Jeff Henderson, an award-winning chef, bestselling author and popular public speaker.

Kids and families can enjoy the Louisiana Federation for Children Kid’s Pavilion, which will include face painting, spacewalks and educational programs like STEM NOLA.

The festival will again donate a portion of proceeds to local charities and will honor a New Orleans Culinary Icon. Legendary Chef Leah Chase took home the inaugural Culinary Icon award in 2016.

Festival attendees can expect the return of the Best Fried Chicken Contest and Best Use of Chicken in a Dish Contest, which will be judged by local and national food writers, bloggers and critics. Fiorella’s Cafe and Jazz City Cafe took home the top prizes, respectively in 2016.

