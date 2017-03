× Flood advisory in effect for western Orleans Parish; up to 5 inches expected in Jefferson

NEW ORLEANS – The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for western Orleans Parish until 11:30 a.m.

Heavy rains are already causing standing water in some areas.

Jefferson Parish reports the Jefferson Parish is at a slight risk of severe weather and heavy rainfall during the morning hours.

This system could produce up anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of rain in some areas, according to parish government.