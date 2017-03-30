× Buoy the ‘miracle’ kitten rescued from Mississippi River

NEW ORLEANS – A kitten’s will to survive is mightier than the Mighty Mississippi.

Affectionately named Buoy, the 3-month-old kitten now has a second chance at life thanks to her rescuer and the veterinarians at the Louisiana SPCA.

On Feb. 21, a construction worker found Buoy floating in the river under the Crescent City Connection.

The kitten was barely breathing and rushed to the Louisiana SPCA. Buoy had a fractured femur and her tail was suffering from severe hypothermia, so veterinarians had to amputate her tail and leg.

“Buoy is a miracle kitten!” Louisiana SPCA CEO Ana Zorrilla says. “Talk about being at the right place at the right time. If her rescuer hadn’t spotted her, the poor kitten would never have survived. We didn’t think she would make it through the night but she surprised us all. Over the last few weeks, Buoy has made an amazing recovery. She won our hearts and we hope she will find a special place in someone else’s too.”

Buoy is available for adoption to a loving home. To find out more about Buoy, call 504.368.5191 or visit the SPCA website.