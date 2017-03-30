Avocado Biscuits…would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- We went into the Twist Taste Kitchen and whipped up some "healthy" comfort food.

Amy from the food blog "Oh Bite It" makes a mean Avocado Biscuit, so we decided to give it a go.

First you get two ripe avocados, peel them and put them in a food processor with some milk.

Mix that all up until it's smooth.

Next you will need to add your flour, salt, and some baking powder.

Bake and serve with some butter or you can try pepper jelly like we did. It goes great!

Advertisement

For the full and accurate recipe visit Oh Bite It. , but if you have a recipe you would like LBJ and Susy to try, send it to Twist@wgno.com.