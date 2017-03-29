Uncorked: Not all oysters are created equal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Our popular Uncorked wine series is back, and thanks to our friends at Brady's Wine Warehouse on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, we've got some great advice on all things wine.

Today, we're talking about pairing wine with oysters.

Richard Ellis, a wine consultant for Brady's, says the most important thing to remember is that not all oysters are created equal.

When people talk about oyster pairing, they're typically referring to oysters that we're not used to: smaller, fruitier and more iodine-driven.

They're not talking about the raw Gulf oyster, which is large, earth-driven and rather salty.

So, what to do?

"We're looking for high-acid wines, wines with weight to match, no sugar and very mineral-driven," Ellis says.

Watch the video above for Ellis' recommendations.

If you have any other questions about wine, or wine and food pairing, stop by Brady's Wine Warehouse, check out their Facebook page or send an email to info@bradyswinewarehouse.com.