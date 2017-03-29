Timetable for Thursday thunderstorms

A cold front will be pushing a broken line of thunderstorms into the area beginning Thursday morning. All of southeast Louisiana and our southern Mississippi counties are under a slight risk for severe weather, however the much larger threat for severe storms remains much further to our north. There is the isolated potential for damaging winds and hail.

The North shore will be first to receive storms, beginning around 6-7 AM Thursday and continuing through about 12 PM.

Metro New Orleans will expect storms to begin late morning and through the lunchtime hour, moving out by around 2 PM

Coastal Louisiana and Mississippi by the early afternoon. These are estimates, and can change slightly between Wednesday evening and Thursday AM, but the entire line of storms will clear our area by late Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be dry and sunny, but our next storm system will be developing by Sunday evening.