Storms on the way Thursday

NEW ORLEANS – A storm system will bring another round of rain and storms into southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi Thursday.

Right now, there is a slight threat of severe weather for the area, and the Storm Prediction Center has us in a Slight Risk outlook. By far the most significant portion of this system will stay to our north across parts of Mississippi and Tennessee. For our area, it looks like a system very similar to this past Saturday, where we have a line of storms move through with some embedded severe warnings.

The above image shows the predicted radar at 11 AM Thursday by our in house model. Keep in mind this is just one model image, but you do get the sense of a line of heavy rain and storms moving through the area around midday.

Also notice the amount of activity farther offshore. At the moment it looks like the strongest dynamics with this part of the system stay to our south. If that were to move north we would be looking at a higher risk of severe storms across our area.

As it stands right now the main threats look to be heavy rain, strong wind, and small hail. While not a zero threat, the tornado chance looks low at the moment.

At the very least Thursday will be a day to stay aware of weather conditions in your area, and of course stay with us on-air and online for updates through the day.