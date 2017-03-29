× Sobriety checkpoint planned for Mandeville Wednesday

MANDEVILLE, La. – Mandeville Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Wednesday (March 29) within the city limits of Mandeville.

The checkpoint is aimed at deterring impaired driving and is made possible by grant money from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC), according to Mandeville Police.

“We wish to remind the motoring public to think before you drink,” police said. “Have a designated driver or other alternative available.”

Police did not say what time the checkpoint will take place.