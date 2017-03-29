NOPD: Man killed by police officer in January had gun in hand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Police say body-camera video shows that a man shot and killed by an officer in January had a gun in his hand.

NOPD released the video today. The video shows the man killed, Arties Manning III, had a black object in his hand while police were pursuing him.

The officer who shot and killed Manning Jan. 24 in a New Orleans East apartment complex was in plain clothes, so the shooting was not caught on tape, but the video released by NOPD today shows body-camera footage from other officers who were on scene leading up to the shooting.

Manning was shot three times in what his family has called a senseless police killing. NOPD Chief Michael Harrison said officers showed the video to his family Tuesday before releasing it to the public today.