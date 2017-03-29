Report: La. roads are terrible, and drivers will likely have to pay for improvements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - A new report released Wednesday reveals Louisiana state roads are deteriorating and will continue to do so unless tax payers foot the bill.

As it stands, Louisiana motorists spend roughly $6 billion annually, or about $2,200 per person, per year driving on deficient roads.

The report, from national transportation research group TRIP, shows even though tax payers will likely end up paying more up front for improvements, motorists should consider this a long-term investment.

The potential increase will likely come in the form of a 10-cent gas tax statewide, but other options are being considered.