Mandeville officer accused of driving police car while intoxicated

MANDEVILLE, LA — The Mandeville Police Department announced the suspension of one of its officers today (March 29) in connection with an alleged off-duty incident.

According to a news release from MPD Chief Gerald Sticker, Officer Becky White was placed on administrative leave and is the subject of an internal affairs investigation.

Sticker says White is under investigation for an alleged incident Monday night, March 27, in Ponchatoula. Sticker says is accused of driving her marked Mandeville police car while she was intoxicated.

White also worked as the MPD’s pubic information officer and was included in several previous news stories that were positive for the department.

In 2014, she ran a half marathon while wearing her uniform, including her bulletproof vest and gun belt. More recently, she represented the department as one of the grand marshals for the Krewe of Eve parade. Less than two weeks ago, White joined other MPD officers to participate in the Special Olympics Polar Plunge fundraiser.

As for the investigation, Sticker said no other details are available at this time.

“Rest assured that this allegation will be taken very seriously and that a thorough investigation will be conducted,” Sticker’s statement reads.