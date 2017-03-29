× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Bowls!

Bowls are trendy: Burrito bowls, black bean bowls, brown rice bowls – whether it’s fast food, frozen, or grab-and-go fresh from the grocery, bowls make it super easy to pile in loads of veggies and goodness. But they can also be packed with carbs and calories, so today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on her top picks and worst bests for bowls of all types.

LOVE IT!

Amy’s Light & Lean | Quinoa & Black Beans with Butternut Squash & Chard (Vegan, GF, Dairy Free)

Ingredients include: Organic black beans, quinoa, onions, butternut squash, Swiss chard, tomato puree, carrots, mushrooms, extra virgin olive oil, spice and seasonings

Per Bowl: 240 calories, 5 grams fat, 0.5 grams saturated fat, 440 mg sodium, 38 grams carbohydrate, 11 grams fiber, 6 grams sugar, 10 grams protein.

Chipotle Bowl – Chicken & Black Beans; No rice

Ingredients: {no rice}, chicken, black beans, fajita vegetables, tomatillo-green chili salsa.

Per Bowl: 335 calories, 8.5 grams fat, 3 grams saturated fat, 995 mg sodium, 30 grams carbohydrate, 13.5 grams fiber, 4.5 grams sugar, 40 grams protein.

Guacamole adds another 230 calories, 22 grams (plant-based) fat, 375 mg sodium, 8 grams carbs

LIKE IT!

Taco Bell Power Menu Chicken Bowl – No Rice

Ingredients include: Chicken, black beans, guacamole, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado ranch sauce

Per Bowl: 320 calories, 16 grams fat, 950 mg sodium, 19 grams carbohydrate, 7 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar, 25 grams protein

Veggie Bowl: Double Black Beans, No Rice: 380 calories, 16 grams fat, 5 grams saturated fat, 900 mg sodium, 42 grams carbohydrate, 17 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar, 17 grams protein.

Rice adds another 160 calories, 350 mg sodium, 27 grams of carbs

Costco Frankly Fresh Chicken Breast Burrito Bowl

Ingredients include: Chicken breast, brown rice, white rice, black beans, fire-roasted Monterey Jack cheese, tomatillos, chile peppers, corn, onions, cheddar cheese, spices and seasonings.

Per Bowl: 390 calories, 10 grams fat, 6 grams saturated fat, 720 mg sodium, 46 grams carbohydrate, 7 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar, 30 grams protein.

Chipotle Bowl – Vegetarian, with rice

Ingredients: Brown rice, black beans, fajita vegetables, green tomatillo salsa, romaine, guacamole

Per Bowl: 600 calories, 29 grams fat, 4.5 grams saturated fat, 1255 mg sodium, 75 grams carbohydrate, 22.5 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar, 14 grams protein.

HATE IT!

Amy’s Teriyaki Bowl – with Tofu, Brown Rice, & Broccoli (Vegan, GF, Dairy Free)

Ingredients include: Organic brown rice, broccoli, tamari, tofu, pineapple juice, green beans, cane syrup, mushrooms, carrots, water chestnuts, bell peppers, oil, spices.

Per Bowl: 290 calories, 4.5 grams fat, 0.5 grams saturated fat, 780 mg sodium, 52 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams fiber, 15 grams sugar, 12 grams protein.

Chipotle Bowl– Chicken & Chorizo with Rice

Ingredients: Add rice, chorizo, pinto beans, cheese, and sour cream to the “LOVE IT!” Bowl – and choose a fresh tomato salsa instead of green tomatillo salsa – and stats are significantly different:

Per Bowl: 1235 calories, 63 grams fat, 24.5 grams saturatead fat, 3030 mg sodium, 104 grams carbohydrate, 32 grams fiber, 59 grams protein.

