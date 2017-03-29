× Lafourche deputies to offer self-defense course for women

RACELAND, La. – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a Rape Aggression Defense course for April 17, 18 and 19 at the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Range Facility.

This self-defense course is designed exclusively for women and will take place over the course of all three days.

The class will begin at 1 p.m. and end around 4:30 p.m. each day. Participants must attend all three days. Course instruction will be provided by certified R.A.D. instructions from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The cost of the course is $10 to cover the cost of course materials.

Class size is limited, and advance registration is required. You can register online through the sheriff’s office website.

Payment cannot be made through the online sign-up form, but the fee must be pre-paid and is non-refundable.

Please send payment by mail, along with your name, address, and phone number to Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Attn: Captain Lafate Day, 1300 Lynn Street, Thibodaux, LA 70301. Please make checks payable to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. The deadline to register for the class is Wednesday, April 12 at 11 a.m.

For more information, please contact Captain Lafate Day at (985) 449-4485 or by email at lafate-day@lpso.net .

The range facility is located at 3451 Highway 182 in Raceland.