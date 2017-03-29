Hungry? Take what you need, leave what you can. It’s the Free Lil Pantry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - When times get tough and the cupboard goes bare, a pantry just popped up on a street in Algiers Point.

It's the Free Lil Pantry. It's in the 600 block of Opelousas Street, near Olivier.

The Free Lil Pantry stands on a sidewalk, fastened to a fence.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says the idea for the box is out-of-the-box.

And it comes from Becky Hicks, the art director of a New Orleans ad agency.

Becky got a neighborhood handyman to step up and build the box.

Now, it's the talk of the neighborhood. And the place where neighbors walk with food by the bag full to give.