Hungry? Take what you need, leave what you can. It’s the Free Lil Pantry

NEW ORLEANS - When times get tough and the cupboard goes bare, a pantry just popped up on a street in Algiers Point.
It's the Free Lil Pantry. It's in the 600 block of Opelousas Street, near Olivier.
The Free Lil Pantry stands on a sidewalk, fastened to a fence.
WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says the idea for the box is out-of-the-box.
And it comes from Becky Hicks, the art director of a New Orleans ad agency.
Becky got a neighborhood handyman to step up and build the box.
Now, it's the talk of the neighborhood. And the place where neighbors walk with food by the bag full to give.