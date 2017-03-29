High heels for babies?

Baby shoes are out, high heels are in?

Online retailer, Pee Wee Pumps, offers high heels designed for your baby.

The idea behind the shoes is that fashion-forward moms like to dress up their little girls with bows and cute outfits, and now they can match their pumps to their dress, just like their mommy.

The pumps are very soft, and collapsible making them like a slipper.

They come in all colors, and even Leopard and Zebra print.

They are meant to be used as props for a photo shoots, but we couldn’t help but ask the question, do you think they are creepy or cool?