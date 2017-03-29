× Get the Skinny: DIY BOWLS!

Burrito bowls are a popular go-to option from fast-food and fast-casual restaurants, but watch out, the sodium, carbs, and calories can be insane! Here are 3 recipes for DIY Bowls that are packed with nutritious, delicious, and time-saving ingredients!

Tip: Be sure to include a source of lean protein and/or beans to boost alertness, focus, and help keep you feeling fuller, longer.

Low Carb “Rice” Bowl

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:

1 cup riced cauliflower (available pre-made, fresh or frozen)

1 cup black beans (can be canned, no salt added)

2 large slices roasted red bell pepper, chopped (available ready-made in jar)

¼ avocado, sliced

½ lime

Fresh black pepper, cayenne, Tabasco, and/or low-sodium Creole seasoning, to taste

Instructions:

Layer all ingredients in bowl, starting with rice cauliflower, then black beans, red pepper, and avocado. Add squeeze of lime and seasoning and serve.

Per Serving: 355 calories, 7.8 grams fat, 1 gram saturated fat, 160 mg sodium, 57 grams carbohydrate, 20 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar, 17 grams protein.

##

Chicken, Bleu & Butternut Bowl

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:

1 cup frozen cubed butternut squash, thawed

1 cup fresh baby spinach

1 teaspoon olive oil

3 ounces shredded rotisserie chicken, skin removed

1 tablespoon bleu cheese crumbles

1 tablespoon chopped pecans, roasted (can purchase pre-made)

Instructions:

Thaw frozen chopped butternut squash. It will be soft; can use as-is to prepare bowl, or can heat in microwave or skillet to soften a bit more.

In a medium bowl, toss butternut squash and fresh spinach with olive oil. Top with chicken, bleu cheese, and roasted pecans.

Per Serving: 315 calories, 14 grams fat, 3.5 grams saturated fat, 435 mg sodium, 22 grams carbohydrate, 2.5 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar, 32 grams protein.

##

The spiralized zucchini in this recipe can be swapped out for Riced Broccoli, available pre-made at Whole Foods Market/Trader Joes, for a creamy, cheesy “Broccoli Rice Casserole Bowl.” Make it without the Greek yogurt for a vegan dish with 10 grams of protein.

Creamy Zoodle Bowl

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:

1 cup spiralized zucchini “zoodles”

100-calorie avocado pack by Wholly Guacamole (or ½ small avocado)

½ cup plain 2% Greek yogurt

¼ cup nutritional yeast

Instructions:

Spiralize one zucchini and set aside. In a medium bowl, combine avocado and Greek yogurt and mix well. Stir in nutritional yeast until well-combined. Add zucchini noodles and toss until well-combined.

Per Serving: 265 calories, 13 grams fat, 3.3 grams saturated fat, 220 mg sodium, 16 grams carbohydrate, 7 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar, 22 grams protein.

###

