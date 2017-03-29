Bad checks in St Charles Parish and a rash of car burglaries in Jefferson on the WOJ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, LA -- The Saint Charles Parish Sheriff's Office says it is looking for a man who is accused of writing fraudulent checks at a grocery store in Norco. Also, Jefferson Parish deputies are trying to identify and round up a group of accused car burglars. The cases are the latest to be included in our Wheel of Justice reports.

Saint Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne says on more than one instance, beginning in late February and continuing into March, the same man made hundreds of dollars in purchases at the Greaud's Find Foods in Norco using fraudulent checks.

Also, Jefferson Parish deputies say they're trying to track down a group of car burglars who began working together in December and at last word were still targeting cars in Metairie. Deputies say they have surveillance footage of some suspect. They say the burglars work in groups of three or more. They also say all of the cars were unlocked.

Click on the video button above to see surveillance photos from both investigations.

If you can help solve either case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify, and you could be eligible to receive a cash reward.

So far, 333 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.