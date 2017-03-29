Bacon wrapped frog legs, wild boar, duck…even nutria! Rummel High Beast Feast draws adventurous crowd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What started as a handful of guys cleaning out their freezers and cooking all their exotic game, has become an event drawing thousands who come out for a taste of the exotic. The fundraiser serves wild boar, moose, alligator, quail, goose, redfish, oysters, frog legs, even nutria tacos!

For $40 in advance, $50 at the door, guest enjoyed all types of delicious, yet slightly off the beaten path types of proteins. The event included a raffles and music and with great weather brought in a great crowd for 2017.