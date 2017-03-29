× 3-year-old dies in hot car; first hot car death this year in Louisiana

VILLE PLATTE, La. – A 3-year-old girl was found dead Tuesday afternoon in a car in Ville Platte.

According to KATC, the vehicle was in a nursing home parking lot in the Evangeline Parish town. The toddler’s mother worked at the nursing home.

KidsandCars.org, a nonprofit group that researches child vehicular heatstroke deaths says this is the third child in the United States to die in a hot car so far this year. The first two deaths were in Florida. Tuesday’s death in Ville Platte marks the third.

On average, 37 children die from heat-related deaths after being trapped inside vehicles, according to the nonprofit.

Louisiana has had 30 vehicular heatstroke deaths since 1993 and is one of the top 10 states for children dying in hot cars.

It’s unclear how long the Ville Platte toddler was in the car or whether her mother is facing charges.