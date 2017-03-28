Ups & downs! Take an elevator ride with Hollywood stars Robert Wagner & Jill St. John

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - One book moves through Hollywood history like an elevator.

That's where WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is reading it.

And that's where he bumps into the guy who wrote it.

The guy is Hollywood legend Robert Wagner. Remember him from the TV show "Hart to Hart"?

Maybe you know Robert Wagner from the movie "Austin Powers - The Spy Who Shagged Me." Robert Wagner played the character "Number Two."

Now he's written book number three. It's his history with Hollywood's leading ladies.

From Lana Turner to Bette Davis to Elizabeth Taylor to Natalie Wood. Robert worked with and was married to Natalie Wood twice.

He also writes about the wife he's been married to now for 27 years. That's actress Jill St. John.