Suspects accused of finding new car parts from another car

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans police are looking for two people who are accused of stealing parts from a Toyota 4Runner. The case is the latest to be profiled on the Wheel of Justice.

According to the NOPD, it happened at about 10:00 at night on March 21.

Police released two pieces of surveillance footage. One provides a pretty good view of the suspects' SUV, perhaps an older model Toyota 4Runner police say. The second shows the SUV drive into a parking lot. Minutes later, two people are seen walking from the older SUV to the newer model parked down the street.

Police say the two thieves stole a rim and tire from the newer vehicle and rolled it back to the older one before leaving the scene.

In what could be considered an ironic part of the story, police say the thieves parked their older SUV in the parking lot of a car parts store. But rather than go inside for the part they needed, they walked down the street and stole it.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, 333 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.