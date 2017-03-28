× NOPD arrests man accused of killing 17-day-old baby

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested the man suspected of killing a 17-day-old baby last week.

Forty-nine-year-old Jeffery Edward Coleman was arrested this morning in the 7600 block of Arbor Drive in New Orleans East for the murder of Christian Coleman, who was just short of three weeks old when he died from what coroner Dr. Jeffrey Rouse termed “non-accidental head trauma.”

Jeffery Coleman told the NOPD that the baby had fallen off of a sofa inside of a home in the 4700 block of Lafaye Street on March 23, 2017.

After the coroner’s office classified the baby’s death as a homicide, the NOPD brought second degree murder charges against the elder Coleman.