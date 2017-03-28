× Harahan man booked for contractor fraud

KENNER, La. – A Harahan business owner was arrested for contractor fraud after reportedly performing shoddy work and not completing a renovation job he was hired to do.

According to Kenner Police, Willard Jude Lemoine, 71, the owner of Jude Lemoine’s Remodeling, was hired by a Kenner woman in July 2015 to do a renovation job.

The contract said Lemoine was to provide all material and labor, which he started but never finished.

The work, according to police, was mostly substandard with large swaths either partially completed with inferior materials or not done at all, like demolition of walls without replacing them.

The job has remained abandoned since November 2015, according to police.

Lemoine was not a licensed contractor in Louisiana, Jefferson Parish or Kenner before July 21, 2016.

Police said a Home Improvement Registration is required to perform home improvements projects between $7,500 and $75,000 unless one possesses a residential contractor’s license with the state or a commercial contractor’s license, which Lemoine never possessed.

Anyone with information on Lemoine is asked to call Kenner Police Detective Devin Diedling at (504) 712-2304.