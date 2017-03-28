× Good Morning New Orleans—Producer

WGNO has an immediate opening for a strong, take-charge, and creative News Producer. New Orleans is one of the greatest towns to live, party, and work in. If interested, read on and apply now!

In this role, you will be responsible for one hour of our morning newscast–Good Morning New Orleans. The right candidate has a passion for morning news, handles breaking news with ease, pushes for fresh content and has excellent news judgment.

We are looking for a self-starter, who can work in a team-oriented environment, and has strong verbal-written communication skills. Candidates must be fast and calm under pressure and able to play well in a room of same-minded pro.

GMNO focuses on what’s new, happening now, and what will be happening later in the day. The News Producer will format the daily newscast, write, edit, and research show elements.

The News Producer will also work closely with the Executive Producer, anchors, and directors on the newscast. The producer will also assist in writing stories for the web and social media.

We prefer a college degree in broadcast journalism or related field of equivalent work.

We need your resume and an interesting letter telling us about yourself. Please send us a DVD or a link to a recent broadcast or segment. We need to know what you have done in the past and for whom.

Advertisement

Email links of your best newscasts or segments to rerbach@wgno.com. EOE