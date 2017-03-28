× Dave & Buster’s hiring more than 250 workers for new downtown location

NEW ORLEANS – Dave & Buster’s is slated to open its first Louisiana location in downtown New Orleans in May and is looking to hire more than 250 workers.

The new site, located at 1200 Poydras St., will boast more than 40,000 square feet of food, drinks, and entertainment. It is expected to open sometime in May.

Positions are available in both front and back-of-house capacities, including servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs and more.

“We are thrilled to open our first-ever location in Louisiana and what better place to do that than New Orleans,” said General Manager Jackie Wash. “We’re looking forward to becoming an integral part of the New Orleans’ community and are eager to meet energetic applicants looking to join Dave & Buster’s dynamic work culture.”

If you’re interested in applying, click here.

Dave & Buster’s is known for its large selection of adult-style arcade games to go with their food and drinks.