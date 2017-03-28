Credit Manager

Tribune Media is looking for a Credit & Collections Manager in the Television & Entertainment segment. Reporting to the Credit Director, this role will be primarily responsible for managing the day-to-day activities of the company’s local sales collections and working directly with our local sales teams.
The ideal candidate must have strong communication skills, high level of attention to detail, excellent organization and time management skills and the motivation to work with a team in a rapidly changing environment. Minimum of 3 years in an accounts receivable environment and undergraduate degree in finance, accounting or equivalent related experience a plus.
Responsibilities:
- Manage the credit and collection function for Tribune Broadcasting station’s local advertising sales for multiple markets
- Approves, establishes and maintains credit limits on all new and current local customer accounts
- Reviews with management credit worthiness decisions on marginal credit approvals and slow paying accounts, to include regular review of aging reports with the local sales teams
- Create a variety of accounts receivable financial reports including aging reports, bad debt and sales allowances
- Process Credit Card Payments
- Provide back-up duties for other Credit Managers within Tribune Media
- Acts as a liaison between collection agencies and attorneys on any law suits or further collection attempts for accounts written-off as bad debt
- Some travel required