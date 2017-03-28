× Credit Manager

Tribune Media is looking for a Credit & Collections Manager in the Television & Entertainment segment. Reporting to the Credit Director, this role will be primarily responsible for managing the day-to-day activities of the company’s local sales collections and working directly with our local sales teams.

The ideal candidate must have strong communication skills, high level of attention to detail, excellent organization and time management skills and the motivation to work with a team in a rapidly changing environment. Minimum of 3 years in an accounts receivable environment and undergraduate degree in finance, accounting or equivalent related experience a plus.

Responsibilities: