Argument in Algiers leads to butter knife stabbing

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested an Algiers man for stabbing another man with a butter knife.

Fifty-nine-year-old Kenneth Cummings was arrested around 1:30 p.m. on March 27 in the 1700 block of Farragut Street after the assault, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

Cummings was involved in a verbal altercation with an unidentified 46-year-old man when the situation escalated, according to the NOPD.

After an exchange of words, Cummings went into his house and retrieved a butter knife, which he used to stab the victim.

The NOPD did not release information on the condition of the stabbing victim.