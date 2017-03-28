After more than a decade city workers start cleaning up the Municipal Auditorium

NEW ORLEANS – The Municipal Auditorium was heavily damaged during Hurricane Katrina and the controversy lies in the fact that nothing has been done to renovate the building and remove illegal trespassers until now.

City workers are now securing all access points to the building. They’re working to reinforce all doors, windows and heating and air conditioning units with steel panels. Once this work is completed, 24-hour security detail will be stationed at the auditorium to prevent people from squatting on the property.

The work will last until the end of April.

The city has secured about $42 million dollars from FEMA to help with renovations, but city leaders estimate total costs will add up to more than $80 million

Negotiations are ongoing.