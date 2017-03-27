× Three shot in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS – A triple shooting in New Orleans East sent two women and a man to the hospital last night.

The shooting occurred in the 8900 block of Curran Boulevard around 8:45 on March 26, according to the NOPD.

First responders brought the two women to the hospital, while the man arrived in a private vehicle.

Initial reports indicate one woman was shot in the leg, while the other received a graze wound to the head, according to the NOPD.

The NOPD did not release the location of the man’s gunshot wound or give an update on the condition of all three victims.