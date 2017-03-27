× State Troopers report 15 deaths in 10 fatal crashes over one weekend

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana State Police Troopers responded to 10 fatal crashes across the state that claimed the lives of 15 people this past weekend.

“As Troopers, the most difficult part of our job is informing someone that their loved one is not coming home,” Louisiana State Police Superintendent Colonel Kevin Reeves said. “Fifteen deaths in a weekend is beyond tragic, but even one death is too many especially when preventable. By simply taking some extra precautions when you travel, you can greatly increase the chance that you will return home safely each and every trip.”

Four fatal accidents occurred on Friday, March 24. One person died in a motorcycle crash in Ascension Parish, one person died in a hit-and-run in Lafourche Parish, one person died in a four vehicle crash in West Feliciana Parish, and three people – including a three-month-old – were killed in a two vehicle crash in St. Helena Parish.

On Saturday, March 25, two teenagers died in a head-on crash in Rapides Parish, two more people were killed in a similar crash in Bossier Parish, and one person died in a single vehicle crash in Avoyelles Parish. In all three crashes, the people who died were not wearing seat belts, according to the LSP.

Sunday, March 26, saw two people killed in two vehicle crash in Acadia Parish, and two more fatal crashes occurred in the early morning hours of Monday, March 27, in East Baton Rouge Parish and Iberville Parish, where a pedestrian was struck and killed.

Troopers urge everyone operating or riding in a vehicle to always wear proper seat belts, put children in safety seats, obey speed limits, and always avoid driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

“Buckling up, driving sober, obeying speed limits and avoiding distractions are the easiest ways to avoid a fatal crash,” Sgt. Jared L. Sandifer wrote in a press release.